STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Three killed as speeding lorry hits a bike

The trio were working at Bommapur Sand Reach. After their shift, they were heading towards their village on the bike.

Published: 16th June 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A speeding lorry rammed a two-wheeler, killing three persons at Kuchirajupalli on the outskirts of Manthani on Monday.  The deceased, identified as Choppari Rajani Kanth, Mitta Madhukar and Adapa Suresh, were triple riding the bike. While Rajani and Madhukar died on the spot, Suresh died while undergoing treatment in a hospital. All of them were below the age of 30 and hailed from Abbapur village.

The trio were working at Bommapur Sand Reach. After their shift, they were heading towards their village on the bike. As they reached Kuchirajupalli, the speeding lorry transporting sand, which was coming towards them, rammed the bike. Upon learning about the incident, Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu expressed his condolences to families of the deceased. He added that he had earlier appealed to the authorities to take action against over-speeding in the area, but to no avail.

Incidentally, it was only on Sunday that hundreds of lorries transporting sand was halted at Venkatapur on the Manthani-Kataram road and were sensitised on over-speeding by the Manthani MLA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
bike road accident
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp