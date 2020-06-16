Three killed as speeding lorry hits a bike

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A speeding lorry rammed a two-wheeler, killing three persons at Kuchirajupalli on the outskirts of Manthani on Monday. The deceased, identified as Choppari Rajani Kanth, Mitta Madhukar and Adapa Suresh, were triple riding the bike. While Rajani and Madhukar died on the spot, Suresh died while undergoing treatment in a hospital. All of them were below the age of 30 and hailed from Abbapur village.

The trio were working at Bommapur Sand Reach. After their shift, they were heading towards their village on the bike. As they reached Kuchirajupalli, the speeding lorry transporting sand, which was coming towards them, rammed the bike. Upon learning about the incident, Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu expressed his condolences to families of the deceased. He added that he had earlier appealed to the authorities to take action against over-speeding in the area, but to no avail.

Incidentally, it was only on Sunday that hundreds of lorries transporting sand was halted at Venkatapur on the Manthani-Kataram road and were sensitised on over-speeding by the Manthani MLA.