213 new cases, 4 deaths in TS 

By Express News Service

Telangana recorded 213 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 5,406. The number of deaths recorded was 4, taking the toll to 191. The new cases were reported from the 1,251 samples that were tested on the day, signifying an increased positivity rate of 17 per cent.

As per data, the positivity rate across the past four months has been 12 per cent. The positivity rate is the percentage of tests that are turning out to be positive, i.e, the lower the positivity rate, the better.

The majority of cases reported were from GHMC limits with 165 cases, followed by Rangareddy with 16 and Medak with 13 cases. Tests were conducted across a series of labs in the state namely Gandhi Medical College, Osmania General Hospital, Fever Hospital, etc.

Virus claims 35-year-old home guard

A 35-year-old home guard deputed to Dabeerpura police station succumbed to Covid-19 late on Monday. He breathed his last while being shifted to Gandhi Hospital from a corporate hospital. He was a diabetic and even underwent an angiogram