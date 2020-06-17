Both Centre, Telangana government failed to combat COVID-19: Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Attributing the steep rise in the Coronavirus cases to the decision to lift the lockdown, TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday claimed that both the Central and State governments failed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a video conference with the party leaders, he also condemned the State government for issuing exorbitant electricity bills to all categories of customers. Addressing the party members, along with AICC Telangana in-charge RC Khuntia, he said that the poor and middle class people are being burdened by the high electricity bills, which are at least five to six times more than the normal charges.

While alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had stopped works on the irrigation projects which were started during the previous Congress regime, he accused the State government of constructing new irrigation projects not to provide water for cultivation, but to get huge kickbacks.

Meanwhile, Uttam asked the party cadre to felicitate the health and sanitation workers who are selflessly fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic to mark the birthday celebrations of Rahul Gandhi on June 19.