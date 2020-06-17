STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Don’t visit us, call: politicos

After three TRS MLAs tested positive for Covid-19, the politicos in Telangana are feeling uneasy.

Published: 17th June 2020 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/NALGONDA: After three TRS MLAs tested positive for Covid-19, the politicos in Telangana are feeling uneasy. Till now, without a care in the world, they used to move freely among people, unmindful of the fact that the novel Coronavirus is in the air.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar are now realising how careless they were by moving among people and without wearing the ubiquitous masks. 

Politicos scared of  contracting Covid-19

Ministers Eatala Rajender and Gangula Kamalakar advised party workers and others not to visit them, but contact them over the phone or through video call. The Ministers promised to address their requests immediately.

Similarly, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Sankar, who visited Kotlanarsimhulapalli along with his followers without following any safety norms, sent a message to party workers not to meet him in person but contact him over the phone. The Ministers and the MLA are now using WhatsApp extensively to keep in touch with their workers.

Nervous and worried over the possibility of contracting the virus, MLAs in erstwhile Nalgonda district too are averse to meeting their party workers. Several other MLAs and chairmen of municipalities stopped attending public functions. 

Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy urged the people and party leaders not visit him as he would not see anyone even if they knock on his door. He appealed to them to contact him on WhatsApp. “I will immediately respond. Let those who have any work with me use WhatsApp. I will immediately attend to their work,” he said.

KTR’s visit cancelled over Covid fears
Warangal: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s one-day tour of Warangal city on Wednesday has been cancelled in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. The Minister was to participate in a series of developmental activities in the city, including laying foundations for KUDA’s Oxygen Park, 200 double-bed room houses in Wardhannapet constituency, inaugurating Bhadrakali Tank bund, among others. Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, who announced the decision to cancel KTR’s visit, described it unfortunate

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp