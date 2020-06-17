Don’t visit us, call: politicos

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/NALGONDA: After three TRS MLAs tested positive for Covid-19, the politicos in Telangana are feeling uneasy. Till now, without a care in the world, they used to move freely among people, unmindful of the fact that the novel Coronavirus is in the air.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar are now realising how careless they were by moving among people and without wearing the ubiquitous masks.

Politicos scared of contracting Covid-19

Ministers Eatala Rajender and Gangula Kamalakar advised party workers and others not to visit them, but contact them over the phone or through video call. The Ministers promised to address their requests immediately.

Similarly, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Sankar, who visited Kotlanarsimhulapalli along with his followers without following any safety norms, sent a message to party workers not to meet him in person but contact him over the phone. The Ministers and the MLA are now using WhatsApp extensively to keep in touch with their workers.

Nervous and worried over the possibility of contracting the virus, MLAs in erstwhile Nalgonda district too are averse to meeting their party workers. Several other MLAs and chairmen of municipalities stopped attending public functions.

Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy urged the people and party leaders not visit him as he would not see anyone even if they knock on his door. He appealed to them to contact him on WhatsApp. “I will immediately respond. Let those who have any work with me use WhatsApp. I will immediately attend to their work,” he said.

KTR’s visit cancelled over Covid fears

Warangal: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s one-day tour of Warangal city on Wednesday has been cancelled in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. The Minister was to participate in a series of developmental activities in the city, including laying foundations for KUDA’s Oxygen Park, 200 double-bed room houses in Wardhannapet constituency, inaugurating Bhadrakali Tank bund, among others. Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, who announced the decision to cancel KTR’s visit, described it unfortunate