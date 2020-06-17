STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inter results likely today: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education chief Syed Omer Jaleel

“The results of both Intermediate first and second-year exams are likely to be announced on Wednesday,” Omer Jaleel said.

Published: 17th June 2020 10:48 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has completed the evaluation of Intermediate exam papers and has handed over the report to Education Minister, informed the TSBIE Commissioner, Syed Omer Jaleel. 

“The results of both Intermediate first and second-year exams are likely to be announced on Wednesday,” Omer Jaleel said. He added, “The TSBIE has submitted the report to the Education Minister, who would release the results.” This year, the TSBIE delayed the results as the State decided to enforce preventive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

About 9.65 lakh students have appeared for the exams this year. Meanwhile, around 2.20 lakh students have applied for TS-EAMCET-2020, which will be held as per the schedule from July 6 to 9.

