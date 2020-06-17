STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ladakh martyr Colonel Santosh Babu's mortal remains arrive in Hyderabad; funeral to be held today

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and DGP M Mahender Reddy paid tribute to the martyred Army official.

Published: 17th June 2020 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 08:53 AM

The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad

The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/SURYAPET: Family members and Army personnel broke into tears when the mortal remains of Colonel Bikkamalla Santosh Babu arrived by a special flight at Hakimpet Air Force Academy on Wednesday evening.

As the flight landed and the coffin was brought out of the plane, a poignant atmosphere built up all over. Santosh, who led the life of a hero, died like one while fighting the enemy at Galwan Valley on Actual Line of Control (LAC) on Monday night.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Ministers KT Rama Rao, Ch Malla Reddy, State DGP M Mahender Reddy and several other officials were present at the solemn occasion when the Army men gave their salute to the departed braveheart and his body was later taken in a vehicle to Suryapet, his native town, for the funeral on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Suryapet district officials have made all the arrangements for the funeral at an agriculture field located in Kesram village of Suraypet mandal. Ahead of the funeral, Army officials, District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy and SP R Bhaskaran visited the village and inspected the arrangements being made.

The district collector, speaking to media persons, said that the body would be kept at his house till 10am on Thursday for the people to come and pay their respect. The funeral would be held after taking the body along with a procession for eight km while following COVID-19 guidelines.

The district SP appealed to the people to maintain social distance while attending the funeral. Policemen have been posted at Santosh Babu’s residence and the farmland as a security measure.

Two DSPs and 250 policemen will be deployed for this purpose. "We are coordinating with the Army officials for taking the body in a procession to the farmland and conducting the funeral. On behalf of the government, Energy Minister G Jagadessh Reddy, will ensure provision of all facilities for the funeral.

As there might be a huge rush to pay respects to Santosh Babu, the district administration is having the front yard of his house marked for the purpose of ensuring compliance of social distance norm. Medical teams will test the people who enter the house and provide sanitisers to them. On Wednesday, the police officials allowed only his relatives and close friends into the house.

Telangana Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy meets Santosh's parents

SURYAPET: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Wednesday, urged the CM to name the district medical college or any other prestigious project after Colonel Santosh Babu. He demanded this after visiting Santosh’s  parents

