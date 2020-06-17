MLA vows to develop site where Mahaveer idol was found

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A few days after an idol of Jain monk Mahaveer was unearthed at Kotla Narsimhulapalli, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar visited the area on Tuesday. Inspecting the idol, he said that Narsimhulapalli held historical significance and that it deserved to be turned into a tourist destination.

“If the archeology department conducted excavations, they might find more such artefacts,” he said.

The neighbouring region of Bommalammagutta was the first capital of Rashtrakuta dynasty, kings of which ruled Telangana and adopted Jainism, the MLA said. “Measures will be taken for the historic development of this region.

The matter will be brought to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and a report would be prepared,” the MLA added. The MLA further said that the idol belonged to 9th century AD. He invited State Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud to inspect and measure the significance of the area.