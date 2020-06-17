STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

MLA vows to develop site where Mahaveer idol was found

A few days after an idol of Jain monk Mahaveer was unearthed at Kotla Narsimhulapalli, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar visited the area on Tuesday.

Published: 17th June 2020 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A few days after an idol of Jain monk Mahaveer was unearthed at Kotla Narsimhulapalli, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar visited the area on Tuesday. Inspecting the idol, he said that Narsimhulapalli held historical significance and that it deserved to be turned into a tourist destination.

“If the archeology department conducted excavations, they might find more such artefacts,” he said. 
The neighbouring region of Bommalammagutta was the first capital of Rashtrakuta dynasty, kings of which ruled Telangana and adopted Jainism, the MLA said. “Measures will be taken for the historic development of this region.

The matter will be brought to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and a report would be prepared,” the MLA added. The MLA further said that the idol belonged to 9th century AD. He invited State Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud to inspect and measure the significance of the area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp