STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sirpur MLA, kin feeding 1,000 poor every day

Many daily wage workers benefit from Koneru Konappa’s Nithya Annadanam drive 

Published: 17th June 2020 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

MLA Koneru Konappa and his family distribute food to the needy in Kagaznagar

By Express News Service

ADILABAD:  Sirpur Kagaznagar TRS MLA Koneru Konappa, who is known for his social work, recently launched a Nithya Annadanam (daily food donation) programme. Like his previous initiatives, his latest drive, which began on June 12, provides succour to the needy in Kagaznagar town.

In fact, more than 1,000 poor people, who either live in or visit the town, are benefiting from the legislator’s programme on a daily basis. A majority of the people who are being fed under the programme are daily wage workers from the surrounding mandals and the poor who visit the hospitals in the town to undergo treatment for various ailments and diseases. 

Interestingly, the MLA’s wife Rama Devi, with the help of her assistants, personally prepares the food items, including rice, dal, vegetarian curries and pickles, in her own kitchen. The legislator and his wife, thanks to their kind gesture, are now being referred to as “Ambali Konappa” and “Annapurna or Amma” by the those who are benefiting from the programmes.

During summers, the MLA and his family also distribute around 4,000 litres of “ambali” (ragi drink) to help the poor beat the heat. During the lockdown, they distributed more than 4,000 litres of “ambali” among the poor in the surrounding mandals. The MLA, who had a difficult childhood due to lack of money, had  initiated a feed-the-poor programme back in 2010. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp