Sirpur MLA, kin feeding 1,000 poor every day

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Sirpur Kagaznagar TRS MLA Koneru Konappa, who is known for his social work, recently launched a Nithya Annadanam (daily food donation) programme. Like his previous initiatives, his latest drive, which began on June 12, provides succour to the needy in Kagaznagar town.

In fact, more than 1,000 poor people, who either live in or visit the town, are benefiting from the legislator’s programme on a daily basis. A majority of the people who are being fed under the programme are daily wage workers from the surrounding mandals and the poor who visit the hospitals in the town to undergo treatment for various ailments and diseases.

Interestingly, the MLA’s wife Rama Devi, with the help of her assistants, personally prepares the food items, including rice, dal, vegetarian curries and pickles, in her own kitchen. The legislator and his wife, thanks to their kind gesture, are now being referred to as “Ambali Konappa” and “Annapurna or Amma” by the those who are benefiting from the programmes.

During summers, the MLA and his family also distribute around 4,000 litres of “ambali” (ragi drink) to help the poor beat the heat. During the lockdown, they distributed more than 4,000 litres of “ambali” among the poor in the surrounding mandals. The MLA, who had a difficult childhood due to lack of money, had initiated a feed-the-poor programme back in 2010.