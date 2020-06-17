Study At Home leads to over 2-fold rise in data usage across the State

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has recorded a massive two-and-a-half times surge in data consumption since the lockdown began in March till June. The surge has primarily been propelled by school and college-going students, who have had to shift from physical textbooks to digital classes, for long hours.

Speaking to TNIE, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “The peak of the surge was noticed in April third week, and the surge has stayed the same till now. The increase has been recorded in comparison to the data consumption from the month of January to March.

We have noticed that the surge was due to students and college-goers who had to shift completely from physical textbook education to digital education, due to schools shutting down.” He further explained, “The IT employees have however not really contributed to the surge as they were consuming data for work even before the pandemic. However, the source of consumption has definitely changed.

Instead of high amounts of data being consumed in office spaces, the source has shifted to residential-based broadband connections.” Sources at telecom giants such as Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have also noticed an increase in demand for home-based broadband services. They say customers have been flocking to their offices for new broadband connections. With 95 per cent of the IT industry working from home, Ranjan said that Airtel and Jio in Hyderabad reported a 30 per cent increase in demand.