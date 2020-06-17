STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Study At Home leads to over 2-fold rise in data usage across the State

Telangana has recorded a massive two-and-a-half times surge in data consumption since the lockdown began in March till June. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana has recorded a massive two-and-a-half times surge in data consumption since the lockdown began in March till June. The surge has primarily been propelled by school and college-going students, who have had to shift from physical textbooks to digital classes, for long hours.    

Speaking to TNIE, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “The peak of the surge was noticed in April third week, and the surge has stayed the same till now. The increase has been recorded in comparison to the data consumption from the month of January to March.

We have noticed that the surge was due to students and college-goers who had to shift completely from physical textbook education to digital education, due to schools shutting down.”  He further explained, “The IT employees have however not really contributed to the surge as they were consuming data for work even before the pandemic. However, the source of consumption has definitely changed.

Instead of high amounts of data being consumed in office spaces, the source has shifted to residential-based broadband connections.”  Sources at telecom giants such as Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have also noticed an increase in demand for home-based broadband services. They say customers have been flocking to their offices for new broadband connections.  With 95 per cent of the IT industry working from home, Ranjan said that Airtel and Jio in Hyderabad reported a 30 per cent increase in demand.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
