T-Fiber told to connect all Rythu Vedikas in TS

HYDERABAD: It Minister KT Rama Rao asked the T-Fiber team to connect Rythu Vedikas coming up in the State, during a review meeting on T-Fiber held on Tuesday. If done, it would bring all farmers in the State under one roof to discuss, interact and exchange ideas with Ministers and government officials thorough video conferencing, he said and asked officials to complete the works within 10 months.

Rama Rao instructed officials to bring all existing network infrastructure in the State and the data centres under T-Fibre. He directed officials that all municipal corporations and municipalities be included in the scope of T-Fiber.

He also asked the Master System Integrators of T-Fiber to speed up the ground project execution. The Minister said the RoW Act would be reviewed to ensure brisk progress of work. Rama Rao said digital infrastructure was proving to be a gamechanger in the fight against Covid-19. He said that the importance of a robust digital infrastructure was once again validated in the form of increased demand for online education, healthcare and e-commerce services during the current pandemic.

He said reliable broadband connectivity would facilitate seamless work-from-home option for the IT and allied sectors in a post-Covid world. T-Fiber network once completed would transform the delivery of G2G and G2C services across the State, especially in rural areas. He said the network has a lot of potential to revolutionise education, health and agriculture services in the State.