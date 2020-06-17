STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

T-Fiber told to connect all Rythu Vedikas in TS

It Minister KT Rama Rao asked the T-Fiber team to connect Rythu Vedikas coming up in the State, during a review meeting on T-Fiber held on Tuesday.

Published: 17th June 2020 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD MInister KT Rama Rao, along with IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, reviews the progress of T-Fiber project in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It Minister KT Rama Rao asked the T-Fiber team to connect Rythu Vedikas coming up in the State, during a review meeting on T-Fiber held on Tuesday. If done, it would bring all farmers in the State under one roof to discuss, interact and exchange ideas with Ministers and government officials thorough video conferencing, he said and asked officials to  complete the works within 10 months. 

Rama Rao instructed officials to bring all existing network infrastructure in the State and the data centres under T-Fibre. He directed officials that all municipal corporations and municipalities be included in the scope of T-Fiber.

He also asked the Master System Integrators of T-Fiber to speed up the ground project execution. The Minister said the RoW Act would be reviewed to ensure brisk progress of work. Rama Rao said digital infrastructure was proving to be a gamechanger in the fight against Covid-19. He said that the importance of a robust digital infrastructure was once again validated in the form of increased demand for online education, healthcare and e-commerce services during the current pandemic.

He said reliable broadband connectivity would facilitate seamless work-from-home option for the IT and allied sectors in a post-Covid world. T-Fiber network once completed would transform the delivery of G2G and G2C services across the State, especially in rural areas. He said the network has a lot of potential to revolutionise education, health and agriculture services in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp