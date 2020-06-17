Take action against contaminating industries: Telangana HC tells State Pollution Control Board

By Express News Service

A division bench of Telangana High Court has directed the State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) as well as Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to take immediate action against the water, noise and air polluting industries situated in Gundlamachanoor village of Hathnoora mandal in Sangareddy district, and to inform the court about the steps taken against such industries on the next date of hearing.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order on Monday in the PIL filed by S Mogulaiah, farmer of Gundlamachanoor village, seeking cancellation of permissions granted to various pharma industries such as Auronbindo Pharma unit-IX, Kovelent (Sreerama laboratories), Harch and Ciracks in the larger interest of local people.

Dealing with a writ petition filed against polluting industry in Shastripuram residential area in Katedan, the bench found fault with the action of GHMC officials in ordering closure of a company godown even before seven days time limit from the date of issuance of notice. The bench was dealing with the petition filed by Mohd Taufiq Ahmed, owner of a company situated in Mailardevpally, challenging the closure notice issued by the GHMC.

The bench said there was a need for the officials to take up in-depth study of law and if necessary attend training classes to acquaint themselves with law. The bench directed the GHMC Commissioner to issue notice afresh to the petitioner company and closed the case.

