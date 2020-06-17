Telangana HC adjourns TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh's citizenship case to July 27

By Express News Service

Feeling the need to take up the final hearing in TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh citizenship row during the regular court instead of having it through video conferencing, Justice A Abhishek Reddy of Telangana High Court on Tuesday posted the matter to July 27.

Ramesh, representing Vemulawada Assembly segment in Karimnagar district, had filed the petition, seeking to set aside the orders issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs declaring him as not a citizen of India and that he has obtained the Indian citizenship fraudulently by placing false documents before the Ministry.

While adjourning the case hearing, the judge extended the interim stay on the orders issued by Ministry of Home Affairs till next hearing. During the course of an earlier hearing, the Court, had observed that the evidence was against the petitioner MLA. The counsel for Ramesh submitted that since he has already surrendered his German citizenship, deprivation of his Indian citizenship will now make him stateless.