Telangana's Panchayat Raj Department bags seven national awards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Panchayat Raj Department bagged seven national awards this year. Union government announced Deen Dayal Panchayat Sashaktikaran Awards on Tuesday in three categories. In all three categories, the State received awards under general quota.

Under District category, Nizamabad got the award. Under Block category, Sultanabad (Peddapalli) and Nandipet (Nizamabad district) got the awards. Under Grammy Panchayat category, Kistampet village in Peddapalli district, Gurralagondi village in Siddipet district and Gangaram village in Bhupalpally district secured the awards.

Under General category, Pedda Lingareddypalli in Siddipet district got the best Gram Panchayat award. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao expressed happiness over State getting seven awards.