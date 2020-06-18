STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cornered in HC, Telangana government issues ordinance backing order on pay cuts

The measure is apparently in reaction to the poser of the High Court to the government regarding the law under which the State had slashed pensions. 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apparently with an intent to defend in Telangana High Court, its stand to defer the payment of 50 per cent salaries and pension to government employees and pensioners, the State government late on Tuesday, brought forth an ordinance, thus lending a statutory backing to the GO it had issued on pay cuts.

The ordinance — Telangana Disaster and Public Health Ordinance Emergency (Special Provisions) Ordinance, 2020 — was promulgated by the Governor which came into force with retrospective effect from March 24. The measure is apparently in reaction to the poser of the High Court to the government regarding the law under which the State had slashed pensions. 

The Ordinance stated: "Deferred payment has to be given back to such person or institution or employee, as the case may be, in such manner as may be mentioned in the notification issued by the Government to that effect, which shall be issued within six months from the date of the deferment." This means the government would issue a notification on payment of arrears of salary and pensions by September 24. 

Government may issue notification on balance pay by September 24

It means that the government may issue a notification on the payment of balance salary before September 24 since the ordinance came into effect on March 24. As per the provisions of the Ordinance, the State government employees and pensioners may not get full amounts till September. 

The Telangana government, after the issue of the ordinance explained to the High Court, the provisions of the ordinance on deferment of payments. State Advocate General BS Prasad made the submission before the division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy.

The bench was dealing with batch petitions filed by the Telangana pensioners JAC challenging GO 27 issued by the State government deferring a portion of pension and salary amount from March this year. The bench posted the matter to June 24 for hearing. 

