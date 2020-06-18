Intermediate exam results to be announced today in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) said the Intermediate results will be announced at 3 pm on Thursday. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will officially release the results. Results of both Intermediate first and second year exams will be announced.

This year, TSBIE delayed the results as the State decided to enforce preventive measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Around 9.65 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year. Meanwhile, sources said that around 2.20 lakh students have applied for TS EAMCET so far and the test will be held as per the scheduled from July 6 to 9.