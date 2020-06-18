Justice league

By Express News Service

SC stays HC order to test bodies for Covid-19

In a relief to Telangana government, the Supreme Court bench on Wednesday stayed the order of Telangana High Court, which was passed on May 26 directing the State to conduct Covid-19 tests on bodies before they are released from hospitals. The Apex Court termed the High Court order as premature, and issued notices to the respondents which included Central Government, Indian council of medical research and other parties concerned, and adjourned the hearing. Matter is likely to be posted for August 7.

Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice MR Shah passed this order in a special leave petition filed by the Telangana government challenging the May 26 order of Telangana HC in batch of PILs complaining about the State’s inaction regarding Covid-19 testing.

The State government, in its plea, submitted that all the countries across the globe are facing serious constraints with regard to testing kits compelling the States to rationalise the use of available test kits in the most potent manner for larger public good.

Revanth case: HC asks police to file affidavit

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the police concerned to file counter affidavit in four weeks in the contempt case filed alleging willful disobedience of Supreme Court orders while arresting a Member of Parliament in Drone camera case.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy passed this order in the contempt case filed by Congress MP A Revanth Reddy seeking to punish Madhapur ACP N Shyam Prasad Rao and SHO of Narsingi police station M Gangadhar for arresting him in Drone camera case in violation of Supreme Court orders and for failure to issue notice to him even when the Parliament was in session.

Dealing with another contempt case filed by Rosmerta autotech company, the judge issued notice to the Transport Commissioner MRM Rao to explain the non-implementation of earlier order of the court regarding a circular issued for manufacture of speed limiting devices (SLD) in Telangana. On earlier occasion, the High Court had directed the Transport Commissioner to consider the application of the petitioner company for empanelment as SLD manufacturer in Telangana, in accordance with law.