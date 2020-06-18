STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PV Narasimha Rao's birth centenary to be celebrated in a grand manner across Telangana

The Chief Minister said on Wednesday that PV rendered yeoman service as Prime Minister, freedom fighter, educationist and a literary figure.

Ex-Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao

Ex-Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s birth centenary celebrations would be organised in a befitting manner for one year, starting from June 28 which marks his 100th birth anniversary. 

The Chief Minister said on Wednesday that PV rendered yeoman service as Prime Minister, freedom fighter, educationist and a literary figure. That a man with such extraordinary qualities hailed from Telangana was an honour for the entire State, Rao said.

To recollect and recall the great services rendered by PV in various fields, it has been decided to organise his birth centenary celebrations on a grand scale, the Chief Minister added. In the light of this, the CM has appointed a committee under the leadership of TRS secretary-general and Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao.

Chief Advisor to the government Rajiv Sharma, PV's son PV Prabhakar Rao, PV's daughter Vani Devi, ministers from Karimnagar district Eatala Rajender and KT Rama Rao, Official Language Commission Chairman Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao, Central Sahitya Academy awardee and noted writer "Ampasayya" Naveen would be members of the Committee. Meanwhile, KCR has asked Keshava Rao to include six to seven members more in the committee. 

