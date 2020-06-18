STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'State has lost interest in fighting coronavirus', fumes Telangana HC

It also pointed out that the government earlier fudged and juggled the COVID-19 figures while issuing health bulletins as compared to other States.

HYDERABAD: Not hiding its displeasure, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday shot a volley of questions at the State government on why it was testing less for COVID-19 despite the court’s orders.

"Why is the State government not sending its medical staff to test people door-to-door," the bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, asked.

"Now the entire 33 districts, including Nalgonda and Suryapet where there were no cases earlier, are no longer Corona-free. We are sorry to say that the Telangana government has lost interest and zeal in containing COVID-19 and it is ready to throw in the towel with a message that everyone should fend for themselves. This is a strange attitude of the government. It continues to ignore our orders. If the government wants this court to get tougher, we will get tough when our orders are ignored," the bench remarked. 

It also pointed out that the government earlier fudged and juggled the COVID-19 figures while issuing health bulletins as compared to other States. Unhappy with the government's response, the court decided to hold a video-conference on Thursday with the superintendents of Gandhi, NIMS, King Koti and Fever hospitals to know the status of PPE kits supply to doctors and their supporting staff, available testing facilities and so on.

HC concerned about health of doctors, staff

The bench directed Director of Health Dr G Srinivas Rao to appear before it on Thursday with the required information and to apprise the court on the current situation embroiling at the Gandhi Hospital. The bench made these observations while hearing a PIL which it took up based on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by advocate R Sameer Ahmed.

The PIL said the State government, which is duty-bound to protect the life of doctors and medical staff, is putting their lives at risk by not providing N-95 masks, face shield, goggles, gowns, shoe covers and head covers.

Referring to the reports of 72 doctors and 400 medical staff being sent to quarantine, the bench expressed concern about their health and safety. As for the incidents of doctors being attacked by the relatives of patients, the bench questioned as to why police personnel are not being deputed at hospitals. 

SC stays order on testing bodies for COVID-19

Supreme Court stays an order of the Telangana High Court which directed the State to conduct Covid-19 tests on bodies before they are released from hospitals. It terms the order as premature | 

