STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana's COVID-19 test positivity shoots to an alarming 24.5 per cent

While the positivity rate is almost on par with Delhi, 269 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana with a death on Wednesday.

Published: 18th June 2020 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Despite the fact that pregnant women are more vulnerable to Coronavirus, patients coming in for general health check-ups fail to maintain social distancing at Koti Maternity Hospital, on Wednesday

Despite the fact that pregnant women are more vulnerable to Coronavirus, patients coming in for general health check-ups fail to maintain social distancing at Koti Maternity Hospital, on Wednesday. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The test positivity rate of COVID-19 on the second day of mass testing on Wednesday shot up to 24.5 per cent. This is after 269 of the 1,096 samples tested on Wednesday turned out to be COVID-positive. This implies that 24.5 per cent of all people tested have COVID. 

This positivity rate is almost on par with the likes of Delhi, which has had a test positivity rate around 25 per cent in the last one week. As per ICMR guidelines, if positivity rate is over 10 per cent the testing must be amped up. The overall test positivity rate for Telangana is now at 12.36 per cent.

The total number of COVID cases is the State is now 5,675. One death was recorded taking the total to 192. On a positive note, nearly 151 were cured of COVID and discharged, taking total discharges to 3,071. 

Blood Pressure, diabetes big killers

The State Health Department also released detailed data on the co-morbid conditions which have been claiming lives. The biggest killer amongst all the co-morbidities are hypertension and diabetes.

These two common disease conditions which almost everyone over 50 seems to contract due to lifestyle habits, has claimed 71 lives. This means that 36.9 per cent of COVID deaths are because of complications caused by hypertension and diabetes. 

35 dead had no co-morbidities

The second leading cause of death seems to be the COVID infection itself, proving how deadly the virus can be. Though the Health Department has been maintaining that on its own, COVID is not a killer largely, of the 192 deaths 35 patients had no co-morbid condition.

This is 16 per cent of all deaths reported. The third highest killer is hypertension alone which claimed 22 of the 192 lives, followed by a combination of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases taking away 21 lives.

Younger people, men most affected by virus 

The Health Department released a gender-wise distribution of cases, which show that 65 per cent of those affected were men (3,671) and 35 per cent of those affected were women (2,004) cases.  In terms of age-wise distribution of cases, the age group of 30-40 years tops the number of cases (1,252). The next age group with a majority of cases, i.e 1,238, is between 21- 30.

In terms of minors who were affected by COVID, there are 695 children under the age of 20.  In terms of those above the age of 60 affected by COVID, there are 654, with five patients above the age of 90. 

Senior health official, superintendent found infected

HYDERABAD: A senior official from the district Medical and Health Department tested positive on Wednesday. A doctor heading the charge as superintendent of two important government hospitals in the city also tested positive, as well as a dermatologist from Warangal district. According to sources, more than 60 staffers have tested positive from NIMS, including around 40 doctors.

TPCC Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy tests positive

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and was admitted to a corporate hospital for treatment. He was actively involved in relief activities during the lockdown and organised several COVID awareness programmes among the people, besides distributing sanitisers and masks in various slum areas in Secunderabad. 

60 COVID train coaches deployed at 3 TS railway stations

South Central Railway (SCR) has deployed 60 COVID care or isolation care train coaches for COVID patients in three of Telangana’s railway stations, including Kacheguda, Secunderabad, and Adilabad. As per the guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) Government of India, the state governments sent the requisition to Indian Railways after which the railways granted COVID coaches to the State/UTs. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Telangana COVID positive Telangana COVID cases ICMR
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp