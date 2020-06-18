'Yadadri Model' for Haritha Haram scheme to boost greenery in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the sixth phase of its flagship greening scheme, Telangana ku Haritha Haram, the State government would be focusing its efforts on improving green cover in the State through what is being termed the ‘Yadadri Model’.

The model utilises the Miyawaki method of greening an area but also involving some localised techniques like usage of cow dung and urine for improving the fertility of soil. According to a media release by the Telangana Forest Department, the Yadadri Model has proven successful in not just making an area green but also creating rich bio-diversity in the place. It is also cost-effective.

The model was implemented to develop greenery over an acre of land which is part of the Tangadewanam Urban Forest Park near Choutuppal, which the forest department claims, produced good results in just over a year. In just an acre of land, the various tree species available include ippa, jammi, maaredu, rosewood, red sandalwood, neem, sandalwood, teak, gooseberry bamboo, henna etc. The groundwater level has improved as has the fauna diversity at the park.