Youth stalker attacks minor with beer bottle in Telangana's Warangal district

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a gruesome incident, a minor girl was attacked by a stalker with a beer bottle at her house in Labour Colony, Warangal on Wednesday. The victim, 17, was attacked by a youngster named Nikhil Raj, 18, a resident of the same area.

The girl sustained injuries on her arm and shoulder. It is alleged that Nikhil has been harassing her for quite some time on the pretext of love. On Wednesday, when she was alone, Nikhil entered the house and demanded that she speak with him. When she refused, Nikhil attacked her with a beer bottle he had brought along. She fought him off and screamed for help. Though Nikhil escaped then, he was caught later.