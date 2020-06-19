Conduct Coronavirus tests, demand SCCL employees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Employees of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) are demanding that the management establish Coronavirus test centres at each area hospital of the SCCL. They also demand that the management conduct Covid tests on SCCL employees and their family members free of cost.

“Take immediate action for establishing Covid-19 clinical tests equipment/facilities in Singareni at each area hospital,” INTUC secretary-general B Janak Prasad requested the SCCL Chairman and MD in a letter on Thursday.

“Till now coal belt areas are said to be safe zones. But not so anymore as Covid-19 has made its way into the Singareni coal belt affecting Singarenians and family members,” Janak Prasad told the CMD.

He rued that SCCL had not taken any positive action to set up Covid-19 clinical test equipment in hospitals in the area.

Janak Prasad alleged that there was no meaningful supervision to ensure social distancing or supply of sanitisers etc. The situation in Singareni hospitals and dispensaries was highly deplorable, he alleged. Medical staff had not been provided with proper PPE kits or masks, he stated.