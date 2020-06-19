STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress files writ petition in HC against TRS government

The Congress alleged that TRS leaders had even organised programmes with thousands gathering and violating Covid-19 norms.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) filed a writ petition in the High Court on Thursday, alleging that the TRS government is trying to suppress the Opposition parties, especially the Congress.Senior advocate Rachana Reddy, who filed the petition on behalf of the TPCC, stated the government has obstructed Congress leaders in their programmes.

The petition stated that on June 2, Congress MP, MLAs and leaders across the State were put under house arrest to prevent them from visiting pending projects on the Krishna river. Similarly, On June 4, TPCC President and Nalgonda MP, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy, were arrested near Patancheru while they were on the way to the Manjeera Dam.

Party MLAs, headed by the CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, tried to submit memorandums to Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on June 11. The Congress alleged that their leaders were put under house arrest to prevent them from reporting on  public issues to the government.

The Congress alleged that TRS leaders had even organised programmes with thousands gathering and violating Covid-19 norms. While the police did not object to these programmes, they prevented Congress leaders, who strictly follow Covid norms, from doing their work.

BJP to protest State’s response to Covid

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday gave a call to the party cadre to stage protests at all the government hospitals across the State, to point at the failures of the government in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and urged them to demand effective measures to control the spread of the virus.

