LRS melas soon in new municipalities: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, on Thursday, said that the department would soon conduct the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) melas in the new municipalities for instant redressal of citizens’ concerns.

In a directive passed earlier, the department had said that this time the LRS facility would be available only in the newly-formed municipalities and the villages merged into these municipalities. The scheme is being implemented in as many as 43 new municipalities and will be available till September 30.

KTR, along with Ministers Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and V Srinivas Goud, conducted a review meeting on issues in the erstwhile municipalities of Mahbubnagar district in Hyderabad on Thursday. KTR said that Telangana’s cities and towns must undergo systematic development, as a majority of the State’s population would move to the cities in the next five years. He instructed the officials to prioritise sanitation, construction of public toilets, and increasing green cover in the municipalities.

The Minister said that the new Municipal Act was citizen-centric and that officials must follow the provisions of this Act without fail. He also asked them to take necessary precautions against seasonal diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.