My dad was a daring and dashing officer: Martyr Colonel B Santosh Babu’s daughter

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: “I am proud of my dad. He was a daring and dashing officer,” said Colonel B Santosh Babu’s nine-year-old daughter Abhigna after the funeral was over at Kesaram village on Thursday.The little girl who is a Class IV student in Delhi recalled her memories of her father.

“For me, daddy is my hero. When I heard about his death, I was shocked. I am, however, proud that he died protecting our nation. Whenever my father came home, he used to spend a lot of time with me. We used to play carrom, chess and other games. He used to encourage me to play sports,” Abhigna said.

Her father used to be in touch with her through WhatsApp and video calls every alternate day. “Every time he called, my father would tell me to be strong and not fear anything. I have always wanted to become a scientist. Hope I would a space scientist one day,” Abhigna said.