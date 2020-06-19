Several of Jagga Reddy’s followers to join pink party

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: In what may come as a major setback to Sangareddy Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, several of his close followers are planning to join the pink party, sources told Express. Shockingly, most of those who have planned to join the pink party are Congress’ frontline cadre who had worked hard to ensure the victory of Jagga, as Sangareddy MLA, in the 2018 Assembly elections.

According to sources, a few Congress municipal councillors and party leaders met Finance Minister T Harish Rao in Siddpet on Thursday and expressed their desire to join the ruling party.Among those who met Harish Rao were senior Congress leaders Shaik Saber, B Bhikshapathi and Ameer Baig, and a few other former councillors.When Express contacted Shaikh Saber, he confirmed the rumours and said that he has decided to leave the grand-old party.