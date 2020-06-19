State’s Forest College awarded A+ by ICFRE

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) of the Telangana government has been recognised as an A+ category institute by the Central government’s Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), which examines forest colleges, their standard of education and facilities.

The ICFRE recognition will help FCRI get other recognitions, collaborate with other research institutions abroad, and aid students when they’re applying for foreign universities, said FCRI Dean G Chandra Shekar Reddy. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao praised FCRI for its achievement.