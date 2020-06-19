STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government announces ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5 lakh from Jagan

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar made this announcement while addressing the media here on Thursday.

Published: 19th June 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM / VIJAYAWADA: The State government has announced that it will provide an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who died in a road accident near Vedadri village of Jaggaiahpet mandal in Krishna district on Wednesday.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar made this announcement while addressing the media here on Thursday. As many as 12 persons, including two children, hailing from Khammam district were killed in the accident.

Speaking to the media, the transport minister said that he spoke with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the CM has asked him to ensure quality treatment for all the injured persons who are currently undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital.

Meanwhile Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy expressed deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased persons at Tondalagopavaram village and handed over Rs 20,000 each to them.
Madhira Congress MLA Battivikramarka also consoled them.

Compensation handed over by Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, the Collector of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, A Md Imtiaz, handed over Rs 5 lakh ex gratia each to family members of four of the 12 persons who lost their lives when a speeding truck rammed into a tractor near Vedadri village in Jaggaiahpet mandal, on Thursday.

Steps will be taken to hand over the ex gratia to the remaining eight persons from Telangana who died in the mishap, the Collector added. Among the 12 accident victims, eight belonged to Telangana and four from Krishna district.The compensation amount was handed over as per the directions of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

As per the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s directions, the district collector, along with Nandigama MLA M Jaganmohan Rao, visited Jayanti village in Veerulapadu mandal to console the bereaved kin of three members of a family who died in the accident.

The three persons are G Suryanarayana Reddy, his wife Ramanamma and son Upendra Reddy.A cheque of Rs 15 lakh was handed over to their family members.Later, the duo proceeded to Konthalapalli village in the district and  handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of a person named Bhuma Rajeswari who died in the mishap.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp