Telangana government announces ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5 lakh from Jagan

KHAMMAM / VIJAYAWADA: The State government has announced that it will provide an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who died in a road accident near Vedadri village of Jaggaiahpet mandal in Krishna district on Wednesday.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar made this announcement while addressing the media here on Thursday. As many as 12 persons, including two children, hailing from Khammam district were killed in the accident.

Speaking to the media, the transport minister said that he spoke with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the CM has asked him to ensure quality treatment for all the injured persons who are currently undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital.

Meanwhile Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy expressed deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased persons at Tondalagopavaram village and handed over Rs 20,000 each to them.

Madhira Congress MLA Battivikramarka also consoled them.

Compensation handed over by Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, the Collector of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, A Md Imtiaz, handed over Rs 5 lakh ex gratia each to family members of four of the 12 persons who lost their lives when a speeding truck rammed into a tractor near Vedadri village in Jaggaiahpet mandal, on Thursday.

Steps will be taken to hand over the ex gratia to the remaining eight persons from Telangana who died in the mishap, the Collector added. Among the 12 accident victims, eight belonged to Telangana and four from Krishna district.The compensation amount was handed over as per the directions of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

As per the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s directions, the district collector, along with Nandigama MLA M Jaganmohan Rao, visited Jayanti village in Veerulapadu mandal to console the bereaved kin of three members of a family who died in the accident.

The three persons are G Suryanarayana Reddy, his wife Ramanamma and son Upendra Reddy.A cheque of Rs 15 lakh was handed over to their family members.Later, the duo proceeded to Konthalapalli village in the district and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of a person named Bhuma Rajeswari who died in the mishap.