Telangana to develop Santosh Babu Memorial

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Talking about Colonel Santosh Babu’s sacrifice for the nation, Energy Minister and Suryapet MLA G Jagadish Reddy said that the government would extend all help to his grieving family. “The place where the brave soldier’s last rites took place will be developed as Colonel Santosh Babu’s memorial,” the Minister announced.

Santoshi receives a pair of her husband’s uniform and the Tricolour

“We will identify an important crossroad and name it after Col Santosh Babu so that people remember him for his sacrifice forever. We have also asked his wife to inform us whether she wants to live in Suryapet or Hyderabad and we will make arrangements accordingly,” Jagadish Reddy said.The Minister added, “Colonel Santosh Babu’s sacrifice is priceless, and this land will never forget him.”