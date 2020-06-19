Transfer to Hyderabad was due for martyred Colonel Santosh Babu but duty called first

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu (37), the commanding officer of the 16th battalion of Bihar Regiment, who was killed in hand-to-hand combat with Chinese troops in Galwan valley along the Line of Actual Control, was going to be posted in Hyderabad soon. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 and increasing tensions with China, the battalion posting was postponed.

The 1st Battalion of Bihar Regiment gave the last ‘Salute of Honour’ to the martyr on Thursday. Speaking to Express, Col Santosh Babu’s relative, Rangam Satish Babu said, “Santosh was soon going to be transferred to Hyderabad. His father was quite happy about it as they were all hoping to move to Hyderabad to live close to their only child. But due to the Covid situation and increased tensions on the China border, Santosh’s transfer was deferred. His father then received the call about his son’s sad demise.

He was told that Santosh was seriously injured in stoning following which he fell off a height. We could also see the injury marks on the right eye of his body.” While several local trudged long distances, many VIPs from across the country reached Suryapet to attend the funeral and pay their last respects.