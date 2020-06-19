With pass percentage of 75, girls outscore boys

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The total pass percentage of the second-year Intermediate examination, wherein girls outperformed boys, was 68.86. The pass percentage of girls was 75.15, while that of boys was 62.10 — nearly 13 per cent lesser than the former.

A total of 4,11,631 students appeared for the examination, of whom 2,83,462 passed. Among the students who passed, 1,67,942 secured grade ‘A’, followed by 80,096 with grade ‘B,’ 27,423 with grade ‘C’ and 8,001 students with grade ‘D’.

Of the 4,80,555 students who appeared for the first-year examination, 2,88,383 students passed with a percentage of 61.07. Among them, 1,64,245 students secured grade ‘A’, while 78,610 secured grade ‘B’. As many as 31,962 students secured grade ‘C’ and 13,566 with grade ‘D’.

First-year girl students have also outscored boys with a pass percentage of 67.47; only 52.30 per cent of boys cleared the exam.Releasing the results, Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said, “I am glad to see the second-year students’ pass percentage. This year’s result is the best since the formation of the State.”

A district-wise report released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) suggests that second-year students from Medchal district secured the highest pass percentage with a 75 per cent pass rate. The second highest pass percentage of 74 was recorded in Kumarambheem-Asifabad district.

In terms of pass percentage, Hyderabad district stood at rank 13 in the State. Students from Medak district lagged behind in the race with a pass percentage of 42.

This year, around 9.65 lakh students had appeared in the first and second-year exams. Around 15,000 teachers evaluated the answer scripts despite the pandemic.

After the results were announced, the TSBIE has also said that professional counsellors were available for students if they need psychological support in dealing with exam stress. Students can contact clinical psychologists Dr Anitha at 7337225803 or Dr Mazher Ali at 7337225425 from 9 am to 9 pm.