8-month pregnant tribal woman dies of Anaemia

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: IN a tragic incident, a pregnant tribal woman died of anaemia while undergoing treatment at RIMS hospital on Friday. P Jaysheela, 28, was eight months pregnant. Upon learning about her death, several Adivasi organisations staged a protest in front of the emergency ward of RIMS. Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samithi (Thudum Debba) district president Godam Ganesh said that the woman had visited Pittabongaram PHC for a medical check-up and was referred to RIMS for better treatment for her condition. She was then admitted to the hospital.

“However, the doctors and the hospital management failed to give her proper treatment during the four days she was there,” said the leader. Ganesh demanded that severe action be taken against the doctors who neglected the tribal woman. “This is not an isolated incident. Tribal people have been given improper treatment before as well,” he said. The matter was later brought to the notice of District Collector A Sridevasena, Additional Collector G Sandhya Rani and Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier. The officials assured that they would take action against those responsible for her death.