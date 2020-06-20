File counter in petition filed by Congress on travel restrictions: Telangana HC tells state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State government to file counter affidavit by Monday in the petition filed by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) and its leaders alleging curtailment of their rights to travel freely and attend works as public representatives and as part of a political party despite following all the guidelines imposed by the Central government in view of COVID-19.

Justice T Vinod Kumar passed this order through video conferencing in the petition filed by TPCC, represented by its president and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, and 11 others. After hearing the case, the judge directed the AG to file counter affidavit and posted the matter to June 22.