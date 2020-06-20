STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

In the HC

The bench permitted the authorities to conduct exams as per schedule and disposed of the PIL.

Published: 20th June 2020 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HC issues notices to TS, Centre on deferment of pay

A Division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to the State government and the Centre to respond in three weeks to a petition filed by a retired government employee challenging the Ordinance issued for the deferment of any payment in part due payable to pensioners and employees. The High Court bench observed that the Governor has ample power to issue an Ordinance under Article 213 of the Constitution of India. Fundamental rights of citizens can be taken away for the good of people at large. It is a clash between the rights of a few individuals and the rights of large number of people during an emergency. The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in the petition filed by G Raman Goud, retired divisional forest officer After issuing notices to the respondents — State Chief Secretary, Law Secretary and Secretary to Ministry of Law and Justice, New Delhi — to respond on the issue, the High Court adjourned the case hearing by three weeks.

Custodial death:Hyd CP submits report in TS HC

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Anjani Kumar on Friday filed a report before the Telangana High Court on the incident of alleged lockup death of Seelam Rangaiah in Manthani police station, Peddapalli district in the wee hours of May 26. Pursuant to an earlier direction of the court, the CP submitted the report before the bench of CJ Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy. After perusing the report, the bench said that the Police Commissioner has filed an elaborate report and directed the Registrar General to keep the report in his custody and to permit the petitioner’s counsel to peruse it to facilitate her to challenge it. The bench directed the petitioner’s counsel to file a counter affidavit on the report and adjourned the case hearing by two weeks.

TS varsities get HC nod to hold medical exams

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday permitted the State government and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal, to conduct the post-graduate medical and dental degree/diploma examination scheduled from June 20 to 29. The bench, comprising CJ Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed the order taking into consideration that the Medical Council of India (MCI) agreed to permit the university to hold an additional examination for those students who fail to appear for the present one. It directed the authorities to ensure that all safety measures are duly complied with. It made it clear that the fee paid by the students, who are not taking the ongoing exams, would be adjusted as examination fee for the subsequent tests, which would be held after the situation normalises. The bench passed this order through video-conference in a PIL filed by Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association, which sought postponement of the exam. The bench permitted the authorities to conduct exams as per schedule and disposed of the PIL.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp