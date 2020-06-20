By Express News Service

HC issues notices to TS, Centre on deferment of pay

A Division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to the State government and the Centre to respond in three weeks to a petition filed by a retired government employee challenging the Ordinance issued for the deferment of any payment in part due payable to pensioners and employees. The High Court bench observed that the Governor has ample power to issue an Ordinance under Article 213 of the Constitution of India. Fundamental rights of citizens can be taken away for the good of people at large. It is a clash between the rights of a few individuals and the rights of large number of people during an emergency. The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in the petition filed by G Raman Goud, retired divisional forest officer After issuing notices to the respondents — State Chief Secretary, Law Secretary and Secretary to Ministry of Law and Justice, New Delhi — to respond on the issue, the High Court adjourned the case hearing by three weeks.

Custodial death:Hyd CP submits report in TS HC

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Anjani Kumar on Friday filed a report before the Telangana High Court on the incident of alleged lockup death of Seelam Rangaiah in Manthani police station, Peddapalli district in the wee hours of May 26. Pursuant to an earlier direction of the court, the CP submitted the report before the bench of CJ Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy. After perusing the report, the bench said that the Police Commissioner has filed an elaborate report and directed the Registrar General to keep the report in his custody and to permit the petitioner’s counsel to peruse it to facilitate her to challenge it. The bench directed the petitioner’s counsel to file a counter affidavit on the report and adjourned the case hearing by two weeks.

TS varsities get HC nod to hold medical exams

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday permitted the State government and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal, to conduct the post-graduate medical and dental degree/diploma examination scheduled from June 20 to 29. The bench, comprising CJ Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed the order taking into consideration that the Medical Council of India (MCI) agreed to permit the university to hold an additional examination for those students who fail to appear for the present one. It directed the authorities to ensure that all safety measures are duly complied with. It made it clear that the fee paid by the students, who are not taking the ongoing exams, would be adjusted as examination fee for the subsequent tests, which would be held after the situation normalises. The bench passed this order through video-conference in a PIL filed by Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association, which sought postponement of the exam. The bench permitted the authorities to conduct exams as per schedule and disposed of the PIL.