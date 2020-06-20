Kishan asks KCR to help SCR families

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, on Friday, wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, requesting the State government to allow treatment of Covid positive cases of South Central Railways employees and their families at Central Hospital, Lalaguda. Providing treatment at the Central Hospital not only eases the treatment for patients but will also reduce the workload on the State government hospitals, he added. Reddy said Railway employees are more likely to get infected with Coronavirus due to their work conditions such as the movement of freight and passenger trains during the pandemic.