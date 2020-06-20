Need of hour is 'Rann neeti' not 'Raj Neeti': Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao in all-party meet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Extending solidarity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with regard to India-China face off, Chief Minster K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday told him not to compromise when it comes to the sovereignty and security of the country. "India always has a potential danger in China. We have to move in a strategic manner," Rao said.

However, the Chief Minister advised Modi not to take any hasty decisions during the present face-off between China- India, participating in an all-party meeting held by Modi over a video conference. Rao suggested the Prime Minister to adopt short-term and long-term strategies to face China in future. The State government would support fully the Central government in its endeavour, Rao assured Modi.

"In the present situation, we do not require ‘Raj neeti’. We require ‘Rann neeti’. As the political administration is stable in the country and we have been emerging as a strong economic power, the envious China is provoking us for a tussle," Rao said.

The Chief Minister analysed the special reasons for China’s latest provocation. India brought new Acts with regard to Jammu and Kashmir. "We are finding long lasting solutions to the problems of J&K. We are talking loudly over PoK. The Union Minister announced in the Parliament recently that Aksai Chin area belonged to India but it was under occupation of China. Galwan valley is a strategic point for the security of the country. China could not digest this and resorted to clashes there," Rao said.

Rao pointed out that it has become a habit for China and Pakistan to create a war like situation at border whenever they face internal problems. "Now, China is struggling with internal problems. That is the reason why it was resorting to clashes with Philippines, Japan and other countries," Rao said and pointed out that China’s image has taken a beating in the recent times across the world.

Right from the beginning, China has adopted a confrontational attitude. The latest face-off was not the first and it would not be the last, he said, and, recalled Indo-China war, which took place in 1962, and, tensions at borders in 1957 and 1967.

During the faceoff in 1967, around 200 Sainiks were killed, Rao recalled. Rao said that though India always sought peace, there is a limit to its tolerance levels." If anyone resorts to aggression, we should retaliate and there should be no scope for compromise. The entire country should stand behind the Centre as one like in the past," Rao said.

"During Indo-Pak war for liberation of Bangladesh, AB Vajpayee lauded the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as 'Goddess Durga'. We require the same spirit now and the entire nation should support the Central government and the Prime Minister. We want Atma Nirbhar Bharat (self reliant india). But, China wants to see Nirbhar Bharat (India dependent on others). China is not interested in our growth. China is unable to bear the fact that we are moving towards the 5 trillion dollars economy. That is the reason why China is creating trouble," Rao said.

"There are opinions that say we should ban import goods from China. It will be a hasty decision. The goods that we are importing now should be made in India. These goods should be made available to the people at reasonable price. We have to concentrate on this first," Rao suggested.

Rao also suggested strategic partnership with countries, which were friendly with India. "Join the D group as suggested by the UK. Join the Oran alliance. Repel the Huawei Company's strategy. We have to act with a strategy," Rao said.