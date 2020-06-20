STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Officials meet to discuss potential locust attack

Adilabad to fight winged pests currently swarming Ramtek in Maha

Published: 20th June 2020 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ADILABAD/NIZAMABAD: District Collector A Sridevasena organised a coordination meeting with the officials of Forest, Agriculture, Fire, Revenue and Police Departments here on Friday to discuss measures to be adopted to tackle a possible locust attack in the district. Soon after experts opined that the locust swarms, which have been concentrating in Ramtek in Maharashtra, situated just 200 km away from the Telangana border, could travel southwards and enter the State, the government had alerted the administrations of all bordering districts.

As per directions, all districts have begun making arrangements to battle a possible locust attack. During the meeting, the officials concerned identified eight mandals — Gadiguda, Bheempur, Jainath, Bela, Tamsi, Bazarathnoor, Talamadugu and Boath — as highrisk areas, as they share their borders with the neighbouring State. These eight mandals comprise as many as 42 villages in total. Sources said that the authorities are taking all necessary steps to contain the locust attack in these mandals. The administration has already purchased pesticides and arranged tankers for spraying chemicals. Officials have also decided to rope in local residents for effective management, for which the latter would be given special training, if need be.

Mock drills in N’bad

Meanwhile, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Minister for State Roads & Buildings said that the Nizamabad district administration has decided to conduct a mock drill to deal with locust swarms in villages bordering Maharashtra. He said district administration has alerted officials concerned and they are ready to attack the locusts with jet sprays and chemicals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp