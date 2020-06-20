Panic in Jagtial after locals spot leopard lookalike

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Panic prevailed in Jagtial town, after a few residents spotted a wild animal with the features of a leopard on Friday. The animal was spotted near the Bombay Shopping Mall and Vani Nagar in the town. Locals informed the Forest Department officials. Upon being alerted, the forest and police officials swung into action and began combing the town for the animal. The animal was first spotted at around 10 am.

As news of the visitor spread, owners of business establishments downed the shutters of their buildings. The officials, however, have failed to trace the animal’s whereabouts, leaving the residents in fear.

Not a leopard: FRO

When Express contacted Kodimyal Forest Range Officer (FRO) P Latha, she said that after preliminary probe, they have come to the conclusion that the animal was not a leopard. “It could be anything else, probably a big wild cat, as the pug marks found in the area indicated so,” she added.

Latha also said that they have taken pictures of the wild animal’s pug marks and have sent them to Hyderabad for expert opinion on the animal’s identity. Meanwhile, to mitigate the situation, police personnel were deployed in various parts of the town.