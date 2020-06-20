STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rainwater seeps into Yadagirigutta temple in Telangana due to leakages

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao himself made multiple inspections spending time discussing with officials the ongoing works in the temple town.

Published: 20th June 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

The water leakage found at Panchatala Rajagopuram, Addhala Mandapam, Astabuji, and Prakara Mandapam at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple

The water leakage found at Panchatala Rajagopuram, Addhala Mandapam, Astabuji, and Prakara Mandapam at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. (Photo| EPS)

By B Kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the recent spell of showers, the rainwater found its way into the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple through the unfinished electrical pipeline works. A newly constructed Vimana Gopuram has reportedly developed leakages and has flooded the temple.

As a result, construction works in the temple have been stalled. The State government has taken up the prestigious Yadadri development works with hundreds of crores of rupees.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao himself made multiple inspections spending time discussing with officials the ongoing works in the temple town. After the TRS party came to power, the government had spent nearly Rs 700 crore on the temple development of which Rs 235 crore alone was spent on renovation of the main temple. However, the leakage of water is raising doubts about the quality of works.

The water leakage was observed at Panchatala Rajagopuram, Addhala Mandapam, Astabuji, and Prakara Mandapam at the main temple. The leakage in the newly constructed segments have annoyed regular temple visitors.

Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) vice-chairman G Kishan Rao said that a technical and expert committee was looking into the issue and that they would submit a report in this regard.

Temple Executive Officer N Geetha attributed the leakage to unfinished and uncovered electricity pipeline works. "As the works are in progress, the pipeline could not be sealed due to which water found its way into the temple," Geetha said.

A senior engineer associated with the temple development works on the condition of anonymity said that there was a delay in works since the implementation of the first phase of lockdown as the migrant labourers went back to their native States. The works resumed after easing of the lockdown restrictions with limited workers, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority Vimana Gopuram YTDA Yadadri temple leakage Telangana temple leakage
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp