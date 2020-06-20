Rainwater seeps into Yadagirigutta temple in Telangana due to leakages

B Kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the recent spell of showers, the rainwater found its way into the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple through the unfinished electrical pipeline works. A newly constructed Vimana Gopuram has reportedly developed leakages and has flooded the temple.

As a result, construction works in the temple have been stalled. The State government has taken up the prestigious Yadadri development works with hundreds of crores of rupees.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao himself made multiple inspections spending time discussing with officials the ongoing works in the temple town. After the TRS party came to power, the government had spent nearly Rs 700 crore on the temple development of which Rs 235 crore alone was spent on renovation of the main temple. However, the leakage of water is raising doubts about the quality of works.

The water leakage was observed at Panchatala Rajagopuram, Addhala Mandapam, Astabuji, and Prakara Mandapam at the main temple. The leakage in the newly constructed segments have annoyed regular temple visitors.

Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) vice-chairman G Kishan Rao said that a technical and expert committee was looking into the issue and that they would submit a report in this regard.

Temple Executive Officer N Geetha attributed the leakage to unfinished and uncovered electricity pipeline works. "As the works are in progress, the pipeline could not be sealed due to which water found its way into the temple," Geetha said.

A senior engineer associated with the temple development works on the condition of anonymity said that there was a delay in works since the implementation of the first phase of lockdown as the migrant labourers went back to their native States. The works resumed after easing of the lockdown restrictions with limited workers, he said.