RTC buses to provide parcel,cargo service

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Telangana State Road Transport Corporation launched it’s cargo services on Friday. The inauguration was done by Minister P Ajay Kumar at the Transport Bhavan. The cargo services will be in the rear of regular RTC passenger buses and will be an added revenue source for the corporation which has suffered a huge loss during the pandemic. The service is called Parcel, Courier and Cargo services, and, will be available for private companies, government departments and NGOs to transport material.

In the initial phase, it will send packages between 140 bus stations. In the second phase, it will be available for booking to the general public as well, via an app. The services will be applicable for items ranging from 250 gm to 1,000 kg and bulk bookings. Ajay Kumar said the services would help connect parcel and courier services to the remotest corner of the State with RTC’s extensive connectivity.