Telangana imposes fresh curbs in all govt offices. Here's the full list

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid the spike in coronavirus cases among employees, the Telangana has imposed fresh restrictions in all the government offices including BRKR Bhavan, the state administrative headquarters, according to an internal circular issued on Saturday.

The fresh curbs will be applicable from Monday (June 22) to till July 4. During the period, only 50 per cent of the staff at the lower level should come to the offices. As drivers falling prey to the virus, the government has instructed them not to assemble at parking lots. They have been told to sit at their respective peshis. The use of ACs too has been banned in the offices.

"In view of the sporadic cases of Covid-19 being reported in the Secretariat and other offices, the guidelines are issued for implementation by all the departments," the circular said. "The restrictions are applicable only in the offices within GHMC area and does not apply to the ones dealing with essential services," an official explained.

Fresh Restrictions

1. All staff members to attend duty as per the following scheme:

50% of the office subordinates, data entry operators and other class 4 employees to attend duty on every alternate week basis.

50% of the clerical staff/circulating officers to attend duty on alternate day basis.

Officers having separate chambers allotted to them shall continue to attend duty regularly.

The Section Officers, Assistant Section Officers, Clerical Staff, Office Subordinates, Data Entry Operators and other Class-IV employees who are on not duty on particular day shall be present in the head quarter and not leave head quarters under any circumstances. They may be called on short notice for any work in the office.

2. No visitor (s) to be permitted to enter the office unless there is authorisation by the officer concerned and a prior appointment.

3. Maximum of 3 persons in addition to the lift operator to be allowed in the lift at a time.

4. Regular disinfection of the office premises and vehicles to be ensured.

5. Staff to be directed to ensure compliance with physical distancing norms at all times including lunch breaks. Staff is directed to bring lunch from home and avoid sitting together during lunch / lunch-hours.

6. In addition, all the infection prevention protocols like regular handwashing/sanitisation, wearing of masks, etc., to be strictly adhered to by the staff as per the established protocol.

7. All drivers shall sit in concerned Peshi and not together near parking.

8. All officers to be advised to refrain from using air conditioners in their respective rooms and ensure adequate ventilation in the room.

9. DPH and VC, KNRUHS to prepare speaking points for educating the staff on preventive measures regarding COVID-19.

10. Any officer or staff having vulnerabilities like pregnancy or comorbidities can stay at home duly taking appropriate leave like casual leave, earned leave, half pay leave based on medical certificate. They shall also be available in the headquarters and attend any urgent duties for which they may be called.