Telangana sees 499 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a sharp rise in positive cases, Telangana saw 499 cases of COVID-19 in a single day. Three deaths were reported on Friday. The total case-load for the State is now at 6,526. The high number of cases can also be attributed to the fact that there were 2,477 tests conducted in a day. The test positivity rate for the day is at 20.14 per cent.

While GHMC continues to lead with 329 cases, Rangareddy also saw a sharp spike with 129 cases reported in a single day. The medical bulletin, however, specifies that despite the sharp rise in cases there is no paucity of beds. In the 34 COVID hospitals, there are 17,081 beds of which only 976 are occupied.

Attender at Waqf Board office dies of COVID-19

A day after an attender of the Waqf Board tested positive sending everyone in their Nampally office into a tizzy, it has come to the fore that the patient has died. The 62-yearold was also on dialysis for the last two years and he had not come to the Waqf Board office in the last 10 days.