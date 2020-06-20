TS sets an example with regulated farming: KTR

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA/KARIMNAGAR: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said that Telangana’s regulation of crop pattern would set a precedent for the rest of the country in terms of agricultural productivity. “This system will be more profitable and will yield good results,” he said. The Minister took part in development programmes at Ghambhiraopet mandal on Friday, including the desilting of a feeder channel of the Narmala project.

Addressing the ZP general body meeting at Sircilla afterwards, the Minister said that the State government considered farmers the king. “The Kaleshwaram project has begun a water revolution in the State. The irrigation facility in improving. The new and regulated crop pattern will also help farmers,” he said. He further urged the public not to believe ‘propaganda’ against the Rythu Bandhu scheme. “This Vanakalam, nearly 8,000 farmers will get Rythu Bandhu benefits,” he added.