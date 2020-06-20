Two boys drown in local tank at Mancherial

By Express News Service

ADILABAD/SURYAPET: Two boys drowned in a water tank on the outskirts of Rechini village in Mancherial district on Friday. They have been identified as Murki Thirumal, 14, and Murki Mahesh, 8. They were playing by the tank when they accidentally fell into it. Meanwhile, in Suryapet, a teenager and a youth drowned in a local stream at Vajinepally village. The deceased are Nagendra, 13, and Venugopal, 19.