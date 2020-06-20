Two TRS groups clash

HYDERABAD: TRS party workers belonging to different groups allegedly clashed during a function at Medipally on Thursday. According to Medipally police, Yenugu Sudershan Reddy, MPP Ghatkesar had come to Pratap Singaram along with his followers to attend a function. Meanwhile, M Venkatram Reddy, V Shiva Shankar, the village sarpanch and over 20 other people allegedly assaulted them. Meanwhile, Shiva Shankar alleged the opposite party abused him in the name of the caste.
