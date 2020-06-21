STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge to be thrown open in July

The stage is set for the opening of Durgam Cheruvu extradosed cable stayed bridge near Inorbit Mall at Madhapur by July.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The stage is set for the opening of Durgam Cheruvu extradosed cable-stayed bridge near Inorbit Mall at Madhapur by July. However, after being thrown open to the public, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided not to allow plying of vehicles on the bridge on Saturdays and Sundays.

The decision has been taken to provide a peaceful atmosphere to tourists and also to make their visits memorable. Vehicles would not be allowed to enter the bridge during weekends and only tourists and pedestrians would be allowed during this time, GHMC Chief Engineer (Projects), Sridhar said. As Durgam Cheruvu is being developed as a tourist spot, vehicles would be allowed to park only in the earmarked area, which has been set up away from the bridge, he added.

Once thrown open, the cable stayed bridge is going to be the world’s longest span extradosed cable stayed bridge with a length of 233.8 metres. After its inauguration, the bridge would cut short the distance between Jubilee hills and Madhapur and would make the distinction of being Hyderabad’s first ‘Hanging Bridge’ with aesthetic looks.

The proposed alignment takes off from the existing junction point near ILabs (exit point of Inorbit Mall) and deflects to the left near the parking area of Telangana Tourism Department. It then crosses over the Durgam Cheruvu and again deflects to left near the walking track of the lake, after which it passes along the boundary of the hillock and finally deflects right and meets Road No. 45 before the Ambedkar University’s main entrance.

Once the iconic structure is opened, it would connect the happening areas of HiTec City and Financial District with other parts of the city and relieve congestion on Road No: 36, Jubilee Hills and Madhapur Road to a large extent, besides reducing the distance by 2 km for traffic from Jubilee Hills to Mind Space and Gachibowli. The GHMC officials said that keeping in view of the ‘Make in India’ campaign, the bridge has been purely designed and constructed under Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode by L&T company.

