Farmers spot tiger movement in Nennel

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The farmers of Nennel mandal spotted tiger movement near their farmlands in Mancherial district on Saturday. After this, the ryots are now scared to even step into the agriculture fields. Upon being alerted, the officials swung into action and inspected the area. According to sources, they have collected pug marks of the tiger from Dhummireddi and Gollapelli villages in the mandal.

When Express interacted with the officials concerned, they said that the collected pug marks could either belong to A2 or K4. It has to be mentioned here that some local residents had recently spotted K4 in the Bellampelli forest area. The tigress K4, which was injured with a wire snare in its lower abdomen, has been strolling the forest areas in both Mancherial and Maharashtra for over a year and half now. However, all attempts to catch it went in vain.