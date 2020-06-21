Godavari water to reach KCR’s native village

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Godavari water will reach Chief Minster K Chandrasekhar Rao’s native village Chintamadaka within a week, said Finance Minister T Harish Rao. The Minister, along with Collector P Venkatram Reddy, inspected the Mallannasagar- Dubbak main canal on the outskirts of Chintamadaka village on Saturday.

He said within two days Pedda Cheruvu of Chintamadaka, other tanks in nearby villages such as Damma cheruvu and tanks in Ankampet villages will be filled with Godavari water. Expressing gratitude, he performed ‘Jala aarati’ for Godavari waters at Tornala and Irkode village.

The Minister said according to the assurances given by the Chief Minister, 1,270 villagers were given financial aid. He distributed cheques worth `9.87 crore for the purchase of housing sites and urged officials to expedite construction of double bedroom houses.