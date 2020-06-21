Gulf returnee flags poor facilities

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A Gulf returnee, who was quarantined in a government facility in Kagaznagar Town, recently circulated a video on WhatsApp, calling out the alleged lack of amenities in the centre. Santosh Kumar Singh, who is a native of Kagaznagar, was shifted to the quarantine facility on June 18 by Asifabad district officials.

On June 10, 140 Telangana and Andhra Pradesh natives landed in Hyderabad via a special flight from the Gulf. They were sent on paid quarantine in Hyderabad. After a week, the Health Department officials stamped their hands and sent them to their respective home towns.

They were asked to quarantine themselves at home. Santosh was one among the foreign returnees. He left for Kagaznagar on June 18 from Hyderabad and was asked to stay in the government quarantine facility in the town. In the video, which is widely being circulated on social media, he complained that the centre barely has any facility. He claimed that the inmates were being housed in common rooms. “If one of us is infected, the rest of us will also contract Covid,” he said.