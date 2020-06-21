STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Gulf returnee flags poor facilities

On June 10, 140 Telangana and Andhra Pradesh natives landed in Hyderabad via a special flight from the Gulf.

Published: 21st June 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Poor-quality beds at a government quarantine centre in Asifabad district

Poor-quality beds at a government quarantine centre in Asifabad district

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A Gulf returnee, who was quarantined in a government facility in Kagaznagar Town, recently circulated a video on WhatsApp, calling out the alleged lack of amenities in the centre. Santosh Kumar Singh, who is a native of Kagaznagar, was shifted to the quarantine facility on June 18 by Asifabad district officials.

On June 10, 140 Telangana and Andhra Pradesh natives landed in Hyderabad via a special flight from the Gulf. They were sent on paid quarantine in Hyderabad. After a week, the Health Department officials stamped their hands and sent them to their respective home towns.

They were asked to quarantine themselves at home. Santosh was one among the foreign returnees. He left for Kagaznagar on June 18 from Hyderabad and was asked to stay in the government quarantine facility in the town. In the video, which is widely being circulated on social media, he complained that the centre barely has any facility. He claimed that the inmates were being housed in common rooms. “If one of us is infected, the rest of us will also contract Covid,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gulf returnee
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp