K Chandrasekhar Rao to call on Colonel Santosh’s kin tomorrow

SURYAPET: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit martyr Colonel Santosh Babu’s family in Suryapet on Monday and personally hand over the promi sed financial package. Rao, on Friday, announced Rs 5 crore financial aid to Santosh’s family, a Group I job for his wife Santoshi and a house site. Rao had also declared that he would personally hand over the package.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Saturday visited Santosh Babu’s family. Jagadish Reddy said that besides the cheque for `5 crore, the CM would also hand over an appointment letter to Santosh Babu’s wife for a Group 1 officer’s post in the State government. He said that the house site would be allotted either in Suryapet or in Hyderabad as per the choice of Santosh’s family.